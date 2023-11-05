Maxey logged 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one block over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 win over Phoenix.

The 10 assists were a season-high mark for Maxey, who came away with his second double-double of the campaign after previously notching 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Portland on Oct. 29. He's averaging a whopping 38.4 minutes per game through the 76ers' first five games, and his uptick in usage has him on track for All-Star level output. The 22-year-old has accounted for 18.1 percent of the 76ers' possessions plus assists this season.