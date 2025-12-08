76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Lone bright spot in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey finished Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Lakers with 28 points (11-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes.
Maxey posted a stellar showing on the offensive end, particularly from beyond the arc where he dropped in 15 of his 28 points. He bounced back nicely from a sluggish 12-point performance Friday against the Bucks and has now put up 28 or more points in four of his last five games.
