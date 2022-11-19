Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said after Friday's 110-102 win over Milwaukee that he anticipates it will be "a little bit" before Maxey returns to the court, but the team won't have an update on the guard's recovery timeline until he undergoes an MRI on Saturday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Though initial X-rays on Maxey's injured left foot returned negative, the 22-year-old could still be dealing with a serious enough sprain to his left foot/ankle to require a multi-game absence. Before suffering the injury late in the second quarter and not returning, Maxey was in the midst of his best game of the season, as he produced 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 21 minutes. With James Harden (foot) likely out until after Thanksgiving Day, De'Anthony Melton and Shake Milton would presumably be next in line for elevated roles out of the backcourt if Maxey joins Harden on the sideline. Maxey was sporting a walking boot following Friday's contest, so at the very least, he appears safe to rule out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.