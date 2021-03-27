Maxey is averaging 10.2 minutes, 4.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.2 blocks in 13 games since the All-Star break.

Maxey's rookie season began with fireworks, as he dropped 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks Jan. 9 against the Nuggets. This breakout performance came in the middle of a six-game stretch where Maxey scored double-digits in every game while the Sixers dealt with a myriad of absences. However the rookie has only scored double-digits twice since January, and he hasn't recorded more than five assists since his explosion against the Nuggets. In the last three games, Ben Simmons, Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz have all been playing increased minutes at guard positions while Maxey's time has decreased.