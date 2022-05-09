Maxey chipped in 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 42 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 victory over the Heat.

Maxey has been so good in the current series against the Heat that this 18-point output was his lowest mark in the four games of the semifinals so far, but he continues to operate as the Sixers' third-best offensive option behind Joel Embiid and James Harden, and the numbers back that up. Through 10 games in the current postseason run, Maxey is averaging 22.0 points while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range.