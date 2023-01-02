Coach Doc Rivers said Monday that Maxey will continue to come off the bench for the time being, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey has missed 19 of the last 20 games due to a foot injury, but he'll be available for Monday's game against the Pelicans. Although he started in his first 15 appearances of the season, he played 19 minutes off the bench Friday and will continue to have his minutes ramped up while coming off the bench in the near future. De'Anthony Melton should continue to start alongside James Harden in the backcourt.