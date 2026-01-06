Maxey produced 28 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals over 46 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to Denver.

Maxey put up a heroic effort Monday, but the 76ers fell just short. Maxey has been playing at an MVP level for the 76ers and is starting to get a lot of media attention. Across 32 regular-season games, Maxey is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 0.9 blocks and 3.8 three-pointers on 47.5 percent shooting from the field.