Head coach Doc Rivers relayed Wednesday that Maxey will get in the game "early for sure" and noted he could start versus the Pacers, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Maxey logged 27 minutes in the previous game versus the Pelicans, so he doesn't have too far to go to reach the 34.8 minutes per game he's averaging on the year. With Joel Embiid (foot) sidelined Wednesday, Maxey is an option to get the starting nod. However, it remains to be seen if that would lead to a consistent role in the starting unit again, which would likely mean a move to the bench for De'Anthony Melton.