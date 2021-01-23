Maxey played six minutes Friday in the 76ers' 122-110 win over the Celtics, contributing two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds.

With Seth Curry (conditioning, COVID-19) returning from a seven-game absence, Maxey moved back to the bench following a run of six straight starts. Maxey's playing time had already been declining steadily with the 76ers having returned several missing rotation players to the lineup in recent games, but the fact that the rookie received just six minutes -- his fewest in any game this season -- was startling. Furkan Korkmaz (17 minutes) wasn't particularly effective during his time on the court and cede some of his playing time to Maxey in future contests, but the first-round pick out of Kentucky won't be in store for nearly enough minutes in the near future to justify being held in standard leagues.