Maxey registered 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during the 76ers' 132-121 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

One night after scoring 39 points in a loss to the Bulls, Maxey once again led the 76ers in the point column while finishing one assist shy of his third double-double of the season. The All-Star guard has connected on at least 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts in three of his last four games and is averaging 33.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season. However, his playing time over the course of the season will be worth monitoring, as he has opened the 2025-26 campaign by averaging 41.3 minutes per game.