Maxey accumulated 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in Monday's 112-97 win over Toronto.

Maxey has been everything Philadelphia could've hoped for to start their postseason run. The second-year guard is averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 68.8 percent shooting from the field and 57.1 percent from deep through the first two games of the series.