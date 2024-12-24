Maxey chipped in 32 points (12-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 111-106 win over the Spurs.

Maxey took on a larger offensive role in the second half of Monday's game after Joel Embiid was ejected in the second quarter. Maxey was two assists shy from registering his second triple-double of the regular season, and he connected on five three-pointers for the third time in the 76ers' last four games. For the month of December, Maxey is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 37.9 minutes per game.