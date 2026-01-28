Maxey registered 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 139-122 win over Milwaukee.

After scoring a season-low six points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field in Monday's blowout loss to Charlotte, Maxey bounced back in the second leg of this back-to-back set. While he struggled with efficiency from beyond the arc yet again, the star point guard finished as Philadelphia's third-leading scorer and reached the 20-point threshold for the 13th time in 15 January appearances. He also dished out a game-high nine assists.