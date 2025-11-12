Maxey notched 21 points (5-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 102-100 win over the Celtics.

Maxey struggled from the field and recorded a season-low 21 points, though he still finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer. The star point guard led all players in assists and finished one assist shy of his third double-double in 11 regular-season games. The 25-year-old has been impressive to start the season, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 30.2 points, 7.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 38.0 minutes per contest.