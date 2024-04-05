Maxey notched 37 points (15-26 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block over 41 minutes in Thursday's 109-105 win over Miami.

Maxey returned Thursday after missing the previous game with a hip injury, leading all players in the contest in scoring and assists to go along with a team-best mark from three and ending one rebound shy of a triple-double in an all-around showing. Maxey's return provides a big lift to a 76ers team that is getting back to full strength health-wise, something that has been missing notably during Maxey's three-game absence. Maxey tied a season-high mark in assists in his return, notching his sixth game with 35 or more points. He has posted at least 30 points and 10 assists in three games this year, adding eight or more rebounds in two of those three outings.