Maxey produced 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-110 preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Maxey was again the 76ers' leading scorer in this one, something he did in all four preseason games, and something that will likely be a trend this season. He's been very aggressive seeking out his own shot, but he's also done a nice job of distributing the rock. He should be an elite source of points, triples and dimes as he enters his age-25 season, making him an attractive, early-round target on draft day.