Maxey totaled 30 points (11-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-107 win over the Knicks.

Maxey looked fresh in his return from a two-game absence, and he picked up right where he left off, operating as the main man in Philly's offense. He had 17 points by halftime and finished with a game-high 30 points, as he helped put an end to New York's six-game winning streak. The 76ers will look to begin a win streak of their own Saturday versus the Mavericks.