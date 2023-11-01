Maxey (hand) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Raptors.

Maxey was evaluated for a hand injury after posting 26 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's win over the Raptors. However, it appears the issue was minor and won't force him to miss any game action. With James Harden (conditioning) out of the picture, Maxey has flourished to begin 2023-24, averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 38.7 minutes per game.