Maxey (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 clash with the Nets.

Maxey took the final three games of the regular season off to rest up ahead of the playoffs, so he should be fresh as the Sixers begin their postseason run. Maxey posted a career-best campaign in the scoring column during 2022-23, racking up 20.3 points per game on a career-best 43.4 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down 2.7 treys per game. He'll remain a significant part of the equation for Philadelphia in the postseason and should reassume his starting role.