Maxey (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game versus the Pelicans.

Maxey predictably took the day off Saturday after returning from a month-plus absence the night prior versus the Pelicans. Maxey will return to the floor Monday in a rematch with New Orleans and figures to eventually retake his spot in the starting lineup. However, he may still be facing a minutes limit and not ready to do so just yet, which would presumably result in De'Anthony Melton making another start alongside James Harden.