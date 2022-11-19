Maxey (foot) is out approximately three-to-four weeks due to a small fracture in his left foot, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Maxey was helped to the locker room during Friday's game against the Bucks after landing awkwardly. Though initial X-rays were negative, more testing revealed a small fracture. In Friday's game, Shake Milton ended up seeing 31 minutes. He should be the biggest beneficiary of Maxey's absence, though De'Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris and even Joel Embiid figure to see increased usage. James Harden (foot) is expected to return sometime in early December.