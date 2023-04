Maxey (neck) will not suit up for Friday's game versus the Hawks.

Maxey is one of numerous regulars in the rotation who will sit out for the Sixers on Friday as the end of the regular season looms Sunday. He'll get a rest alongside James Harden (Achilles) P.J. Tucker (calf), Joel Embiid (rest) and likely at least De'Anthony Melton (calf), though Tobias Harris (hip) is also questionable. That essentially means the Sixers will be relying on heavy minutes from the usual reserves in this one.