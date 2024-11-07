The 76ers announced Friday that Maxey has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Maxey suffered the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, and given that the one-week mark merely represents a re-evaluation date, fantasy managers should expect the point guard's absence to stretch into late November. Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson are all candidates for increased roles while Maxey works his way back to playing form.