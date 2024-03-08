Maxey (concussion) remains out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, but he was spotted getting shots up following the team's morning shootaround, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey is slated to miss a third straight game due to a concussion, but he appears to be nearing a return. He wasn't doing any contact drills Friday, but it's still encouraging to see him active and on the court. In Maxey's absence over the past two contests, Kyle Lowry and Cameron Payne have seen more playing time at point guard, while Kelly Oubre and Buddy Hield have handled increased offensive usage. Jeff Dowtin has also entered the rotation. Maxey's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in New York.