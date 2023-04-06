Maxey (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat, Sean Barnard of Philly Sports Network reports.
Maxey will hit the sidelines for the first game of the 76ers' upcoming back-to-back with a stiff neck, but his status for Friday's game in Atlanta remains to be determined. De'Anthony Melton gets the start in Maxey's place and will be joined in the first unit by James Harden, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and Joel Embiid.
