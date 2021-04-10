Maxey played the final 31 seconds of Friday's 101-94 loss to the Pelicans, recording two points (1-1 FG) and no other statistics.

Since sitting out the 76ers' April 4 loss to the Grizzlies due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Maxey has been available for the team's subsequent two contests. He's found himself outside of the rotation in both games, not checking into either contest until the final minute. The rookie first-round pick looks to be the 76ers' fifth guard behind Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz.