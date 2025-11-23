Maxey tallied 27 points (10-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes in Sunday's 127-117 loss to the Heat.

Maxey followed his 54-point explosion against the Bucks on Thursday with a team-high 27 points in Sunday's loss to the Heat. The dynamic guard has now scored at least 20 points in all 16 of his appearances this season as he continues his rise into one of the league's premier scorers.