Maxey amassed 28 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 106-100 win over the Knicks.

Maxey struggled from three-point range but got to the charity stripe often and dropped a game-high 28 points against the defending champions. The star point guard contributed across the stat sheet, especially on the defensive end, leading all players in steals while tying for the game-high mark in blocks. The 25-year-old could dish out fewer assists alongside LeBron James and Jaylen Brown this season, though Maxey should remain one of the team's top offensive options.