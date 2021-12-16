Maxey produced 27 points (11-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 101-96 loss to the Heat.

Maxey led all scorers in Wednesday's game while also playing a game-high 42 minutes, which marked his fifth time eclipsing the 40-minute mark this season. Despite Wednesday's loss, Maxey has been a bright spot all season for the 76ers with Ben Simmons (personal) away from the team. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists across 34.3 minutes per game this season.