Maxey (illness) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Maxey was unable to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, but he's had the full weekend to recover and is all set to return Wednesday against the Wizards. Joel Embiid (illness) and Kelly Oubre (ribs) are also set to return for the 76ers.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Ruled out Friday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Late addition to injury report•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Leads offense without Embiid•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Scores 28, sniffs double-double•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Scores season-low 16 points•