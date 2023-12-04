Watch Now:

Maxey (illness) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Maxey was unable to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, but he's had the full weekend to recover and is all set to return Wednesday against the Wizards. Joel Embiid (illness) and Kelly Oubre (ribs) are also set to return for the 76ers.

More News