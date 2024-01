Maxey finished with 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Thursday's 134-122 loss to the Pacers.

Maxey finished with a perfect mark from the free throw line while ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a high-scoring defeat. Maxey has made seven or more free throws in 12 games this season, now scoring north of 20 points in three of his last five outings and in 34 contests.