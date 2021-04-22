Maxey played 31 minutes off the bench and contributed 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Suns.

Despite coming off the bench, Maxey saw nearly as much playing time as every starter while out scoring three of them. He's posted consecutive double-digit performances for the first time since doing so in six straight outings from Jan. 9 - 16. Given that Maxey was only seeing an average of 11.0 minutes of playing time in April prior to Wednesday's game, it could be that his 31 minutes was a fluke.