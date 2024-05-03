Maxey recorded 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 43 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Maxey was coming off a heroic performance in Game 5, scoring 46 points and making some clutch buckets to keep the 76ers alive in the series. However, he wasn't able to deliver in Game 6 and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored. Maxey posted her lowest-scoring tally of the series in Thursday's loss, but he still averaged 29.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in the first round of the playoffs.