Maxey compiled 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's win over Cleveland.

Maxey continued his recent strong play, turning in another impressive offensive performance. The hype is real when it comes to Maxey taking a step forward this season, although managers will want to account for his lack of peripheral numbers when selecting him in drafts.