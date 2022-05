Maxey closed Thursday's 99-90 loss to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 20 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 42 minutes.

The second-year point guard came into his own this postseason, but his run ended Thursday along with the rest of his team. Over 12 playoff contests, Maxey averaged 20.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 boards and 2.2 threes, positioning him to take another step forward with his production in 2022-23.