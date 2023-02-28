Maxey fouled out of Monday's 101-99 loss to the Heat after recording 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two assists across 27 minutes off the bench.

He poured in 19 of his 23 points after halftime as the 76ers tried to rally from an eight-point deficit at intermission, and they might have pulled it off had Maxey not left the game with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter. The third-year guard has topped 20 points three times in the last seven games as Philly's sixth man, averaging 18.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 boards, 2.1 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch.