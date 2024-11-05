Maxey closed Monday's 118-116 loss to the Suns with 32 points (12-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes.

The fifth-year guard topped 30 points for the third time in the last four games, but even with Paul George making his 76ers debut, Maxey didn't get quite enough help to steal a win on the road. Maxey's usage should decline once George is up to speed and Joel Embiid (knee) is back in action as well. However, Maxey has taken full advantage of his spot as Philadelphia's lead dog so far, averaging what would be a career-high 30.2 points per game to begin the 2024-25 campaign.