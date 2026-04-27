Maxey supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Maxey looked more like his Game 1 self in the loss, recording only 22 points after going for 29 points in Game 2 and 31 points in Game 3. A massive total from the star point guard hasn't been enough to beat the Celtics, and a regressive total like Sunday's effort won't help matters as they try to find their way out of this series. Maxey converted 50 percent of his shots and was very consistent, but the team will need an explosive total from Maxey in Game 5 to avoid elimination.