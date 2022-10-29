Maxey ended Friday's 112-90 win over the Raptors with 44 points (15-20 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

Maxey had to carry the team's offensive load with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined and James Harden delivering a subpar performance, and he responded with his best scoring performance of his career. Maxey is quickly becoming a bonafide superstar and his numbers back that up -- he has posted at least 30 points in back-to-back games and has reached the 20-point plateau in four of his six outings to date.