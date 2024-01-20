Maxey notched 32 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 124-109 win over the Magic.

The fourth-year guard was only a couple buckets back of Joel Embiid's 36 points, marking the eighth time this season the duo have each scored 30-plus in the same game -- a new Sixers franchise record for teammates. Maxey has produced 20 or more points in 11 straight games, averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.3 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch.