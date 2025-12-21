Maxey recorded 38 points (15-31 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 win over the Mavericks.

Maxey scored 16 of his 38 points during the fourth quarter, delivering some clutch buckets down the stretch to ensure the victory for the 76ers, and he acknowledged after the game that it was important for Philly to string together a couple of wins. The 76ers have now won six of their past eight games and are a season-best five games over .500.