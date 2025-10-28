Maxey led the 76ers to a 136-124 victory over the Magic on Monday with 43 points (15-32 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one turnover in 42 minutes of floor time.

The Magic were unable to keep Maxey out of the paint Monday, and he made them pay dearly. Maxey has gotten off to a torrid start this season, with two 40-point games in his first three contests, so he's a big reason why the 76ers have gone undefeated to open the season. The only concern here would be that he's logging over 40 minutes a game, which heightens his chance of experiencing an injury.