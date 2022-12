Maxey (foot) took part in practice Thursday and hopes to rejoin the lineup either Friday against the Pelicans or Saturday versus the Thunder, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey last saw action Nov. 18 against the Bucks, so he's likely headed for limited action even when he's given clearance. The injury report released later in the day Thursday should provide a clearer picture of his chances of suiting up against New Orleans.