Maxey (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Maxey was a late addition to the injury report. Despite being under the weather, it appears as though he will give it a go against the Spurs anyways. Maxey is averaging 23.8 points and 5.6 assists through eight December showings.
