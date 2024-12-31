Maxey accumulated 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 125-103 win over Portland.

The 76ers had one of their most dominant victories of the season Monday, and Maxey played a prominent role in that outcome since he was the team's second-best offensive weapon behind Joel Embiid. Maxey is riding his most productive stretch of the season in recent weeks and has surpassed the 20-point plateau in his last eight contests. He's averaging 28.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc in that span.