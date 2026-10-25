Maxey contributed 26 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 127-116 win over the Bucks.

Maxey remained aggressive offensively, and this was the second straight game in which he attempted at least 20 shots from the field -- and he's yet to shoot under 19 in any game. His substantial shot volume reinforces his prominent role in Philadelphia's offense, but his lack of efficiency could be an issue, especially since he needs to stay effective to avoid ceding touches to Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid (rest) or LeBron James (back). The scoring efficiency is worth keeping close tabs on -- Maxey is averaging 28.7 points per game in his first three outings but is shooting a mere 32 percent from three-point range.