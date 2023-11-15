Maxey ended Tuesday's 132-126 loss to Indiana with 27 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 38 minutes.

As expected, Maxey was not able to repeat the 50-point showing he delivered against the Pacers on Sunday, and while he had a rough night from the field, he still notched his sixth straight game with at least 20 points. In fact, Maxey has reached that feat in all but one of his appearances this season and should remain a stellar scoring weapon as the clear No. 2 option behind Joel Embiid for a rising 76ers team.