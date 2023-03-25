Maxey totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to Golden State.
Maxey continues to play well with Harden in and out of the lineup due to an Achilles issue and has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances. During that stretch, the third-year guard has averaged 21.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 37.2 minutes per game.
