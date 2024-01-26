Maxey is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
Maxey is in danger of missing just his second game this season and first since Dec. 1. The extent of Maxey's ankle injury remains unclear, but if the star guard is unable to suit, Patrick Beverley would likely move into the starting lineup.
