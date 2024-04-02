Maxey (hip) participated in the 76ers' morning shootaround but remains listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The 76ers may not provide an update on Maxey's status until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but his participation in shootaround can likely be taken as a sign that he's trending toward playing after sitting out Sunday's win over the Raptors. If Maxey gets the green light to play, Cameron Payne would move to the bench and likely see a huge reduction in playing time after logging 38 minutes in a spot start Sunday.